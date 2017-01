Current News

Vermont Business Magazine In a recent GOBankingRates.com national survey, 69 percent of respondents said they have less than $1,000 in savings. Even worse, 34 percent said they have no savings at all. Such abysmal savings rates suggest many Americans, if not most, live paycheck to paycheck. Hawaii is the state where Americans are most likely to live paycheck to paycheck and Vermont was number eight, whereas residents of Mississippi are least likely, according to the latest GOBankingRates study.