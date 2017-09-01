Current News

-A A +A

Blue Cross installs 150K solar project at Berlin HQ

Mon, 01/09/2017 - 4:13pm -- tim

Vermont Business Magazine Blue Cross and Blue Shield of VT announced in a statement Monday that it had completed a 150 kW net metered solar array, which is installed at its Berlin campus. This system is a roof-mounted solar array comprising 860 panels, generating roughly 225,000 kW Hours per year. This project is expected to offset more than 169 tons of carbon dioxide per year and will eventually produce enough electric power to reduce the non-profit’s utility costs by $40,000 annually. Blue Cross is the state's largest health insurer.

Election day voter registration now in effect in Vermont

Mon, 01/09/2017 - 3:57pm -- tim

Vermont Business Magazine Secretary of State Jim Condos announced today that eligible Vermont voters are now able to register to vote on any day up to and including Election Day. As of January 1, 2017 Act No. 44 (S 29) An act relating to election day registration officially went into effect, and will be implemented immediately for all local and state elections going forward, including any special elections and Town Meeting Day, which is Tuesday, March 7.

Vermont’s 54 most promising jobs revealed

Mon, 01/09/2017 - 1:55pm -- tim

Vermont Business Magazine What do four hundred electricians, more than two thousand nurses, and nearly five hundred software developers have in common? According to a newly updated brochure from the J Warren & Lois McClure Foundation and the Vermont Department of Labor, these are some of the most promising jobs expected in Vermont over the next 10 years. Wages run from low-40s to over $100,000 a year. As this data makes clear, high-pay, high-demand jobs do exist in the Green Mountain State. However, they largely require training and/or education beyond high school.

UVM: Vermont police data show racial disparities in traffic policing

Mon, 01/09/2017 - 11:21am -- tim

Vermont Business Magazine A new University of Vermont study reveals notable disparities in how police officers from 29 departments across Vermont treat drivers by race. The research finds racial disparities in traffic stops, searches, arrests and outcomes – which vary by police agency. It is the first study of statewide traffic policing and race, covering Vermont’s largest police departments, and follows a 2014 state law requiring police to collect race data.

Vermont foreclosures fall at slow rate

Mon, 01/09/2017 - 9:54am -- tim

Vermont Business Magazine Vermont remains in the middle of the pack for bad mortgages as the nation as a whole continues to make significant progress in unwinding from the real estate collapse during the Great Recession of 2008-2009. Vermont, which had a smaller relative level of foreclosures than most of the country, is also more slowly working through the process.

Smith: Getting it wrong

Mon, 01/09/2017 - 9:16am -- tim

by Mike Smith On a Friday evening, just over a week ago, The Washington Post sent the entire world into a tizzy with claims that Russian hackers had penetrated this country’s electrical grid. The Post reported that it was a Vermont electric utility where hackers found entry to our electrical production and transmission systems. The mere thought of hackers gaining access to our electrical grid is frightening. Industrial, financial, medical and government operations — just to name a few — could be disrupted, or even worse, shut down.

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital plans $22 million Modernization Project

Sun, 01/08/2017 - 12:00pm -- tim

Vermont Business Magazine Brattleboro Memorial Hospital (BMH) has submitted to the Green Mountain Care Board (GMCB) a Certificate of Need (CON) application for a Modernization Project. The project includes the construction of a four story building to house replacement for the three existing operating rooms and support areas, two floors for medical offices, and expansion of cardiopulmonary rehabilitation services. The project also includes upgrading the hospital’s power plant. 

Central Vermont RPC seeks transportation planning and study ideas

Sun, 01/08/2017 - 6:33am -- tim

Vermont Business Magazine The public is invited to offer suggestions to the Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission (CVRPC) for transportation planning projects that would benefit Washington County and the towns of Orange, Washington, and Williamstown. CVRPC is asking for help to make getting around easier, safer, and more convenient for everyone by contributing your transportation planning and study ideas. 

Leahy comments on intelligence report on Russian interference in American election

Sat, 01/07/2017 - 3:52pm -- tim

Vermont Business Magazine Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont) issued the following comment Friday after the release of a report on Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.  Earlier this week, Leahy joined other Democratic Senators in introducing legislation calling for an independent, nonpartisan commission to comprehensively investigate the matter.

Phil Scott appoints Snyder, LaClair, Mohlman, Lincoln, Thompson to key posts

Fri, 01/06/2017 - 10:38pm -- tim

Vermont Business Magazine Governor Scott Friday evening announced more appointments to his extended cabinet and key policy directors within his Administration. Michael Snyder has been reappointed Commissioner of Forest, Parks & Recreation. Jolinda LaClair has been named Director of Drug Abuse Prevention. Mary Kate M Mohlman, PhD, MS, has been named the Director of Health Reform. Sam Lincoln of Randolph Center has been appointed Deputy Commissioner of Forests Parks & Recreation. Darwin Thompson has been named Commissioner of Information and Innovation.

Keurig to brew up beer

Fri, 01/06/2017 - 10:15pm -- tim

Vermont Business Magazine When Keurig Green Mountain Inc was bought last year in a blockbuster, $13.9 billion deal by European holding company JAB, it shortly thereafter severed its partnership with Coca Cola to market Keurig Kold, a home-based beverage system. Apparently its thirst for ice cold refreshment has not been slaked. On Friday, Waterbury-based Keurig quietly announced on its Website that it will develop a beer-making system with Budweiser, which also will include a variety of alcoholic drinks.

Pages