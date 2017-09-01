Current News

Blue Cross installs 150K solar project at Berlin HQ
Vermont Business Magazine Blue Cross and Blue Shield of VT announced in a statement Monday that it had completed a 150 kW net metered solar array, which is installed at its Berlin campus. This system is a roof-mounted solar array comprising 860 panels, generating roughly 225,000 kW Hours per year. This project is expected to offset more than 169 tons of carbon dioxide per year and will eventually produce enough electric power to reduce the non-profit’s utility costs by $40,000 annually. Blue Cross is the state's largest health insurer.