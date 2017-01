Current News

Burke Mountain Academy named US Ski Team training center

Vermont Business Magazine Mikaela Shiffrin is its latest star in what could be many more coming from Burke Mountain Academy. BMA celebrated the grand opening of the Ronnie Berlack Center (RBC) – a $2.8 million, 15,000 square foot, state of the art indoor athletic facility – this past weekend marking a new era for the athletic development of Burke student-athletes and ski racers around the country. BMA also announced a comprehensive new partnership with the US Ski and Snowboard Association for year round training and development of elite ski racers from around the Eastern region and around the US, which is the first of its kind.