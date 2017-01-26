Current News

State tax revenues down $24.6 million for the year

by Timothy McQuiston Vermont Business Magazine State economists downgraded on Thursday Vermont’s current fiscal year tax revenue expectations as well as next year’s (FY 2017 & FY 2018) and largely blamed the suddenly moribund Corporate Income tax. The Corp tax is below its target by over $9 million halfway through FY17. Economists Tom Kavet and Jeff Carr expect the total shortfall for the year to be $24.6 million for the state’s General Fund when all factors are figured in. Governor Phil Scott wondered whether even that was too rosy a projection.