Current News

Hill Farmstead Brewery named Best Brewery in the World

Vermont Business Magazine Hill Farmstead Brewery has been named Best Brewery in the World for the year 2016, as well as Best Brewery in the United States and Vermont, by RateBeer, the world’s largest, most popular beer review and rating website. This is the third year in a row and the fourth time in the past five years that the brewery has been honored as Best Brewery in the World, United States and Vermont.