Current News

State House Report: A contested week

Sun, 02/05/2017 - 5:26pm -- tim

Leonine Public Affairs Significant political attention in Vermont this week focused on the executive order President Trump signed concerning immigration. That’s not to say that there wasn’t other activity in the Statehouse this week--there was actually quite a bit. But, by far-and-away our statewide elected leaders were focused on better understanding the ramifications of the President’s order banning immigration from seven Muslim nations on residents of Vermont.

Leahy comments on 'partisan attacks' on federal judiciary

Sun, 02/05/2017 - 5:07pm -- tim

Patrick Leahy The President’s hostility toward the rule of law is not just embarrassing, it is dangerous. He seems intent on precipitating a constitutional crisis. He fired the nation’s top law enforcement official for recognizing that his so-called ‘travel ban’ was indefensible. It is in fact an arbitrary and shameful attempt to discriminate against Muslims.

Stowe Charities funds infusion suites for Copley Hospital

Sat, 02/04/2017 - 6:19am -- tim

Vermont Business Magazine The 2016 Stowe Wine & Food Classic again provided a celebration of good food, exquisite wines and refreshing craft beer, thanks to the hard work of Stowe Charities, Inc. The Stowe-based not-for-profit organization has donated $12,500, a portion of the proceeds raised by the event, to Copley Hospital to outfit two new Chemotherapy/Infusion Rooms that will be built later this year in the hospital’s Center for Outpatient Services. The gift enables the hospital to outfit each private room with a special reclining chair, Infusion Pump and IV pole, television, and comfortable seating for family and friends.

Governor Scott announces decrease in cost for Workers Comp Insurance

Fri, 02/03/2017 - 2:00pm -- john@vermontbiz.com

Governor Phil Scott today announced that workers’ compensation insurance would cost less for most Vermont employers when new rates approved by the Department of Financial Regulation (DFR) become effective on April 1. This is Vermont’s first rate decrease in two years and represents the largest rate decrease in more than eight years.

 

United States Attorney Eric Miller announces resignation

Fri, 02/03/2017 - 11:01am -- katie

Vermont Business Magazine - United States Attorney Eric Miller has announced his resignation, effective February 10, 2017. In 2015, Miller was appointed to his position by President Barack Obama on the recommendation of Senator Patrick Leahy and was confirmed unanimously by the United States Senate. Since then, he has led the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont, which has 45 employees, including 20 attorneys, who enforce all federal criminal and civil laws in the state.

Leahy joins in introducing legislation to codify membership on The National Security Council

Fri, 02/03/2017 - 10:24am -- katie

Vermont Business Magazine - Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) joined Senate Select Committee On Intelligence Vice Chairman Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) Thursday in introducing legislation that will clarify the permanent membership of the National Security Council (NSC).  The introduction follows the unprecedented reorganization of the NSC by President Trump, which diminished the permanent roles of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Director of National Intelligence and extended NSC membership to Steve Bannon, a top campaign and political advisor.

Weekly unemployment claims continue slide

Fri, 02/03/2017 - 8:22am -- tim

Vermont Business Magazine Weekly unemployment claims have been edging down the last four weeks and are running slightly lower than last year. The holidays produce wild swings in these numbers, as retailers, especially, hire then lay off workers in short order. But that dynamic has played itself out. By industry, Construction reported the most claims last week at 37 percent of all claims, and were slightly lower in actual number than the previous week. In an average week, Services usually record the most claims. 

