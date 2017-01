Current News

Vermont Business Magazine Weekly unemployment claims are less than half what they were three weeks ago and are running slightly lower than last year, as post-holiday employment levels returned to a more typical level. The holidays produce wild swings in these numbers, as retailers, especially, hire then lay off workers in short order. By industry, Construction again reported the most claims last week 36 percent of all claims, but were actually lower in number than the previous week (243 vs 310). In an average week, Services usually record the most claims.