Current News

Blue Cross achieves best-in-nation member service for fourth year

Thu, 01/26/2017 - 4:07am -- tim

Vermont Business Magazine Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont (BCBSVT) achieved the highest possible ranking in member satisfaction and efficiency metrics for the fourth year in a row, retaining its distinction as the number one Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) Plan in America in overall service to its members. “The focus of our company is on creating positive member experiences, and our entire organization stands by that commitment,” shares Don George, BCBSVT President & CEO.

Leahy comments on Trump claims of voter fraud

Wed, 01/25/2017 - 2:59pm -- tim

Vermont Business Magazine Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont) reacted angrily to accusations made Wednesday by President Trump, who reiterated claims that at least 3 million illegal immigrants cast ballots for Hillary Clinton. The president has called for an investigation into voter fraud. Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 2.9 million votes. Trump won the electoral college 304-227.

Attorney General Donovan forms task force on federal immigration law enforcement

Wed, 01/25/2017 - 12:42pm -- tim

Vermont Business Magazine Today Attorney General Donovan announced a task force on immigration to advise the Attorney General on his legal authority with regards to enforcement of Federal Immigration law. The task force will begin an open and thorough discussion on the power of the Vermont State Attorney General to ensure Vermonter’s Constitutional rights are protected.

2016 provided strong year for Vermont's captive insurance industry

Wed, 01/25/2017 - 11:00am -- tim

Vermont Business Magazine Vermont licensed 26 new captive insurance companies in 2016, according to data released by the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation. The new captives were made up of 15 pure captives, 5 Risk Retention Groups (RRGs), 3 special purpose financial insurers, 1 sponsored captive, 1 industrial insured captive, and 1 association captive. There were 8 companies in the healthcare sector to form new captives in 2016. Two captives were redomesticated from the Cayman Islands and one from Washington, DC.

Eight Vermont businesses win Good Food Awards in San Francisco

Wed, 01/25/2017 - 10:54am -- tim

Vermont Business Magazine On Friday, January 20, eight Vermont businesses were presented with a Good Food Award at the gala Awards Ceremony, which took place at the historic Herbst Theater in San Francisco, California. Chosen from 2,059 entrants and 291 finalists, the Good Food Awards describes the 193 award recipients as rising to the top in a blind tasting and rigorous vetting to confirm they met specific standards around environmentally sound agricultural practices, good animal husbandry, sourcing transparency and responsible relationships throughout the supply chain.

Champlain College launches MS in Human Relations

Wed, 01/25/2017 - 10:45am -- tim

Vermont Business Magazine Champlain College has launched its specialized Master of Science in Human Relations and Organization Development. The degree will equip graduates to manage talent and nurture business growth across the public sector, nonprofits and private industry. According to an industry study, human capital is critical to growth, which is why leaders worldwide are making HR a key function to business operations.

At year-end, some promising news for workers

Wed, 01/25/2017 - 7:38am -- tim

Public Assets Institute Vermont closed 2016 with the first year-over-year increase in the labor force in six years. The state’s labor force—people employed and those actively looking for work—grew after the official end of the Great Recession in 2009, then shrank for five straight years. Last month, however, the labor force rose to nearly 345,000, approximately 1,800 more workers than at the end of 2015.

Scott presents balanced budget, invests in education and housing

Tue, 01/24/2017 - 4:49pm -- tim

Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott on Tuesday afternoon presented his proposed budget in a joint assembly of the Legislature at the Vermont State House, while reiterating his no new tax or fee campaign pledge. The governor invited lawmakers and advocates to work with him on bold solutions to our state’s toughest challenges. These include extending "cradle-to-career" education, closing the Windsor prison, moving to direct Vermont Health Connect enrollment and money for housing.

Reactions to governor's budget address: Housing, schooling, money and taxes

Tue, 01/24/2017 - 3:42pm -- tim

Vermont Business Magazine Several Vermont organizations responded to Governor Phil Scott's budget address on Tuesday. All those who offered remarks had a positive take on the new governor's balanced budget, which promised no-new-taxes, but offered more money for some educational strategies and affordable housing proposals.

Sanders, Dem Senate leaders unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

Tue, 01/24/2017 - 3:34pm -- tim

Vermont Business Magazine Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) and Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont) joined Senate Democratic leaders Tuesday to announce a 10-year, $1 trillion proposal to rebuild our nation’s crumbling infrastructure and create 15 million middle-class jobs. The proposal, “Blueprint to Rebuild America’s Infrastructure,” would rebuild roads, bridges, railways, water systems, broadband networks, VA hospitals, schools and airports throughout the United States.

