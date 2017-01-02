Current News

Vermont Tax Dept focuses on fraud prevention

Wed, 02/01/2017 - 2:50pm -- tim

Vermont Business Magazine Last week, the Vermont Department of Taxes and the IRS began accepting tax returns for the 2016 tax year and there are a few changes the department would like taxpayers to know about. The department continues to experience a rise in attempted tax refund fraud, an alarming trend that mirrors what is happening in other states and at the federal level. State revenue departments and the IRS are implementing procedures to help protect the taxpayer’s money.

Vermont business associations request president rescind executive order on visas

Wed, 02/01/2017 - 2:25pm -- tim

Vermont Business Magazine Vermont business associations representing small, medium and large, businesses and their employees across Vermont find the recent Executive Order signed by President Trump to be contrary to the economic and humanitarian values that have defined our state and our country since its inception. The statement was issued jointly by the Lake Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce (LCRCC), the Vermont Business Roundtable (VBR), the Vermont Chamber of Commerce (VCC) and Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility (VBSR).

Sanders statement on Supreme Court nominee

Wed, 02/01/2017 - 2:20pm -- tim

Senator Bernie Sanders The Supreme Court plays an enormously important role in American life. Unfortunately, in recent years, that role has been largely negative. I look forward to questioning Judge Gorsuch about his positions on the most important issues that impact Vermonters and all Americans and his views on recent Supreme Court decisions. In recent years, the disastrous Citizens United ruling opened the floodgates on campaign cash and let corporations and millionaires buy elections. The court tore up the Voting Rights Act and cleared the way for Republican governors and state legislatures to suppress the vote and make it harder for poor people, people of color, young people and senior citizens to vote. This is the court that in a long string of cases was far friendlier to big business than to the needs of workers. This is a court that let Exxon off the hook for $5 billion in fines for a disastrous oil spill in Alaska and stymied efforts to combat global warming. This is a court that has chipped away at a woman's right to control her own body.

Leahy statement on the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the US Supreme Court

Wed, 02/01/2017 - 1:38pm -- tim

Senator Patrick Leahy In light of the unconstitutional actions of our new president in just his first week, the Senate owes the American people a thorough and unsparing examination of this nomination.  I had hoped that President Trump would work in a bipartisan way to pick a mainstream nominee like Merrick Garland and bring the country together.  Instead, he outsourced this process to far-right interest groups.  This is no way to treat a co-equal branch of government, or to protect the independence of our Federal judiciary.

Dinse Brief: Update on executive orders on immigration

Wed, 02/01/2017 - 1:01pm -- tim

by Leigh Cole Dinse Knapp McAndrew You may be getting questions about the Executive Order (EO) "Protecting the Nation from Terrorist Attacks by Foreign Nationals” affecting citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.  With the caveat that events are changing rapidly, here are my immediate recommendations with respect to individuals from these countries:

Burlington Telecom donates $12,600 to local charities

Wed, 02/01/2017 - 3:22am -- tim

Vermont Business Magazine During the 2016 holiday season, Burlington Telecom partnered with Burlington-based charities to highlight the amazing work being done in the community to support those in need. Each new customer subscribing to BT services could direct a donation of $100 to a local non-profit. Customers had the choice to direct BT’s donation to one of five organizations: Committee on Temporary Shelter, Community Health Centers of Burlington, Howard Center, Spectrum Youth & Family Services, and Steps to End Domestic Violence.

Vermont Gas, BED launch residential energy efficiency program

Tue, 01/31/2017 - 3:36pm -- tim

Vermont Business Magazine The Burlington Electric Department and Vermont Gas Systems today launched a new residential energy efficiency program that challenges and encourages homeowners and renters in Vermont’s largest city to take power over their energy use. The new residential program is the next step in the unique Vermont Gas-Burlington Electric energyChamp partnership, first announced in June 2015, to offer incentives to owners of multi-unit residential rentals who committed to improving the energy efficiency of their buildings.

Western Union to pay Vermont $400,000 in wire fraud settlement

Tue, 01/31/2017 - 2:17pm -- tim

Vermont Business Magazine Vermonters who were deceived into sending payments to scammers using Western Union’s wire transfer service may be entitled to compensation in a multi-state settlement reached by Attorney General TJ Donovan, 48 other states, the District of Columbia, and Western Union. The State of Vermont will receive a significant payment of $400,000 from Western Union in recognition of its role in leading the multi-state investigation. Western Union will pay a total of $5 million to the participating states and the District of Columbia to resolve these claims.

Bernie: Will Trump really take on pharmaceutical industry? I hope so

Tue, 01/31/2017 - 2:12pm -- tim

Vermont Business Magazine Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) said Tuesday he will soon introduce legislation to lower prescription drug prices and hoped that President Donald Trump would support the effort. Sanders and Representative Elijah E Cummings (D-MD) are drafting legislation to significantly bring down drug prices in the United States.

UVM Medical Center opens genome lab

Tue, 01/31/2017 - 1:46pm -- tim

Vermont Business Magazine The University of Vermont Medical Center has opened a Genomic Medicine laboratory to expand its use of advanced genetic testing that doctors can use to develop treatments tailored to individual patients. By pinpointing genetic variations related to a patient’s disease or disease risk, genomic testing leads to a more accurate diagnosis which may allow providers to choose a therapy targeted at the underlying cause of a specific patient’s illness.  

Welch, bipartisan group urge Trump to boost rural broadband deployment

Tue, 01/31/2017 - 1:12pm -- tim

Vermont Business Magazine A bipartisan coalition of 71 members of the House of Representatives, including Congressman Peter Welch (D-Vermont) sent a letter to President Donald Trump today urging him to include investments in rural broadband connectivity in his forthcoming infrastructure proposal. The lawmakers highlighted the importance of broadband connectivity in attracting and retaining businesses, communication between family and friends, timely responses to an emergency response, agricultural efficiency, and access to educational materials.

