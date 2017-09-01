Current News

Phil Scott sworn in, reinforces vision for the economy and government

by Timothy McQuiston Vermont Business Magazine Already well known for his gracious manner and conciliatory nature, Governor Phil Scott offered his first inaugural address before the Legislature at the State House on Thursday afternoon by opening with kind words for Governor Peter Shumlin's long political career. Scott, in a half-hour speech, then laid out his campaign vision for growing the economy, making Vermont more affordable and restoring faith and trust in government. He also won five standing ovations, mostly for his remarks concerning early education, the environment and continuing the fight against opiate addictions, which he credited Governor Shumlin for starting. He also garnered something of a half-ovation, in what was a Democratic-heavy body of lawmakers, by insisting that Vermont would not solve its budget problems by raising taxes.