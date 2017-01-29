Current News

Governor Scott reacts to president's refugee actions

Sun, 01/29/2017

Governor Phil Scott As I said when the President’s Executive Order was first issued, I am concerned and disappointed with the message it sends, and the actions it takes. I applaud the federal court’s decision to stay the removal of individuals in the United States – and here in Vermont – legally with Green Cards and Visas, to their countries of origin.  It’s one thing to express concern about foreign terrorist entry, it is something entirely different to remove people who enter this country legally, only because they are from certain countries.

Leahy, Sanders, Welch 'deplore' Trump’s refugee policy

Sun, 01/29/2017

Congressional Delegation “We deplore President Trump’s decision to unilaterally halt the refugee resettlement program and specifically target Muslim countries.  By imposing a blanket ban on entire nationalities of men, women and children facing horrific violence and devastation, he has allowed fear to triumph over compassion and common sense."

State House Report: Budget week

Sun, 01/29/2017

Leonine Public Affairs  The 2017 session kicked into high gear on Tuesday when Governor Phil Scott delivered his budget address to a joint assembly of the Vermont legislature. His proposed budget surprised many lawmakers as he laid out his vision for changing the way Vermont’s public education system is financed. Leading up to the speech many lawmakers, reporters, government staffers and lobbyists mingled in the hallways and cafeteria at the statehouse to speculate on the policy areas that would be put under the microscope. By late afternoon it was clear - education financing will take center stage in 2017.

Vermont Number 9 state for U-Haul growth

Sat, 01/28/2017

Vermont Business Magazine Vermont is the Number 9 US Growth State for 2016, according to the latest U-Haul migration trends report. Vermont climbed seven spots from its Number 16 growth ranking for 2015. Year-over-year arrivals of one-way truck rentals jumped 8 percent last year in Vermont, and departures rose 4 percent as overall U-Haul traffic increased. Arrivals accounted for 53 percent of U-Haul traffic in 2016, including locations in White River Junction, Rutland and Burlington, the cities to pace Vermont in its net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks. White River Junction is the Number 2 U-Haul US Growth City for locations with a population fewer than 10,000.

Ledyard Financial declares 48-cent quarterly dividend

Fri, 01/27/2017

Vermont Business Magazine Ledyard Financial Group (Ticker Symbol: LFGP) announced today a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 payable March 3, 2017 to shareholders of record as of February 10, 2017. Ledyard Financial Group, Inc, headquartered in Hanover, New Hampshire, is the holding company for Ledyard National Bank. Ledyard National Bank, founded in 1991, is a full service community bank offering a broad range of banking, investment, tax and wealth management services in the Dartmouth-Lake Sunapee Region.

Weekly unemployment claims edge down again

Fri, 01/27/2017

Vermont Business Magazine After spiking around the holidays in typical form, weekly unemployment claims are running slightly lower than last year. The holidays produce wild swings in these numbers, as retailers, especially, hire then lay off workers in short order. By industry, Construction again reported the most claims last week at 38 percent of all claims, but were slightly lower in actual number than the previous week (232 vs 243). In an average week, Services usually record the most claims. 

House passes Budget Adjustment Act

Fri, 01/27/2017

Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont House of Representatives today passed the Fiscal Year 2017 Budget Adjustment Act, the first bill of the 2017-2018 Legislative Session, on a vote of 141-0. The bill, H125, strengthens investment in higher education through increased funding for Northern Vermont University. NVU is the name of the merged Lyndon and Johnson State Colleges. Funding for the Vermont State Colleges increased about $700,000.

Castleton to expand Rutland student housing

Fri, 01/27/2017

Vermont Business Magazine Castleton University, in a continuing partnership with MKF Properties and Mark Foley, Jr, will expand its housing options in Downtown Rutland to include apartments in the Gryphon Building located at the corner of West Street and Merchants Row. The second floor of the building will be renovated to create 10 energy efficient apartments with a capacity for 32 students.

Mayors advocate for measures related to opioids, police training, clean water, TIF funds

Thu, 01/26/2017

Vermont Business Magazine The state's local leaders are looking help from the Legislature as they deal with the financial and human cost of opiate addiction, clean water and public safety. They also want more ability to use local tax authority to engage in economic development. The Vermont Mayors Coalition today announced its 2017 legislative session goals and its commitment to collaborate on and advocate for these areas of common interest to their cities and towns. 

