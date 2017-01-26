Current News

Blue Cross achieves best-in-nation member service for fourth year
Vermont Business Magazine Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont (BCBSVT) achieved the highest possible ranking in member satisfaction and efficiency metrics for the fourth year in a row, retaining its distinction as the number one Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) Plan in America in overall service to its members. “The focus of our company is on creating positive member experiences, and our entire organization stands by that commitment,” shares Don George, BCBSVT President & CEO.