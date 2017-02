Current News

Vermont Business Magazine As part of the Vision 2020 strategic plan that the Bennington Area Chamber of Commerce unveiled last week at their Annual Dinner, the Chamber has launched one of their main promises, a new website. “This new website is a complete overhaul of the former website,” said Matt Harrington, executive director at the Chamber. “We modeled this off of many modern and relevant websites that we’ve been admiring for some time now. The important part of any website these days is the ability to combine beautiful design and strategic function.